Volvo XC60 crashed, Range Rover Velar driven, Toyota's fuel-cell trucks: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Saudi women warned against driving before ban is lifted

Nearly a decade and a half ago, Queen Elizabeth II took the late Saudi King Abdullah for a spin in her royal Land Rover. Just this week, Riyadh police issued a warning to all women in Saudi Arabia that they cannot yet legally drive, despite royal decree just last month that the long-standing ban on female drivers will be lifted next year.

2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

The IIHS has good news for Volvo's newest crossover SUV.

LeBron James is the self-driving car's new MVP

Computing titan Intel has been making plenty of waves lately in the self-driving car world, from acquiring autonomous tech company MobileEye, to partnering with Google spinoff Waymo, and FCA and BMW. Now, in an effort to make the emerging technology more familiar, it’s launching an ad featuring NBA star LeBron James as a passenger in an Intel-powered self-driving car.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar first drive Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar first drive review: sumptuous SUV

Land Rover has learned a thing or three since its sale nine years ago.

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots

A prototype for Jeep’s next-generation Wrangler has been spotted again.

Yes, new Land Rover Defender may be electrified; no, world not ending

Deductive logic may lead to an uncomfortable truth for Land Rover fans around the world.

Toyota 'Project Portal' proof-of-concept hydrogen fuel-cell powered semi tractor, for Port of LA Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Toyota to study Mirai-derived fuel-cell tech for heavy-duty trucks

Toyota announced on Thursday that it will begin testing in two California ports a hydrogen fuel-cell heavy-duty truck adapted from the Toyota Mirai's powertrain for drayage use.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid revealed, on sale in US next year

Following the debut of the smaller Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid, the luxury SUV maker revealed its larger sibling: the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e.

Fiat-Chrysler chief Sergio Marchionne doesn't think electric cars, Tesla are viable

The question of electric cars and their profitability remains a major factor as automakers and brands move to electrify vehicle portfolios.