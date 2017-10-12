2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

The IIHS has good news for Volvo's newest crossover SUV.

The 2018 Volvo XC60 merits a Top Safety Pick+ award, the agency's highest safety honor.

The insurance industry-funded research group says the XC60 aced all its crash tests, including the tough small-overlap impact test, which simulates a collision with an object such as a telephone pole.

MORE: Read our 2018 Volvo XC60 review

It also earned a "Superior" rating for its front-crash avoidance technology, which includes forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking as standard equipment.

The sole, slight blemish on the award comes with the XC60's headlights. The agency reports the SUV's lighting is "Acceptable," but only when equipped with an optional headlight package. The IIHS hasn't tested an XC60 with the base headlights.

With its latest safety scores, the XC60 rises in our rankings to a score of 7.7 out of 10. There's more to come from the NHTSA, which hasn't yet reported its data.