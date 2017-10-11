NVIDIA's new Level 5 self-driving car chip will make steering wheels a thing of the past

NVIDIA Drive PX Pegasus
A. Mark Miller A. Mark Miller Reporter
October 11, 2017

Computer hardware company NVIDIA has just released its first self-driving car-bound artificial intelligence computer, called NVIDIA Drive PX Pegasus. According to the company, it is capable of Level 5 autonomy — which means it can power a self-driving car with such competence that there won’t even be a need for a steering wheel, pedals, or any sort of human oversight.

In the overall landscape of self-driving cars, there are six levels, ranging from zero to five. A Level 0 “system” is 100 percent human, for example (even if it has aids like blind spot monitors), and a Level 5 is the sort of thing that automakers are just now beginning to explore as a future vehicle.

Interestingly, the NVIDIA announcement comes just weeks after speculation that Tesla, which uses NVIDIA components in its most recent Level 2 systems (such as Autopilot 2.0), is set to partner with NVIDIA rival AMD to produce self-driving-capable computing hardware.

The significance of NVIDIA’s new computer is that it comes at a time when even the most advanced cars currently being tested in the real world are still only Level 3, which means there must always be a human in the driver’s seat ready to take over in the event of an emergency.

The key to NVIDIA’s new chipset is that it’s both extremely powerful — its 320 trillion operations per second will be needed to handle the vast amount of input data that self-driving cars must process — and energy efficient, meaning it can drive the car without placing an excessive drain on the battery.

The chip isn’t likely to bring about a Level 5 car tomorrow — that would require things like removable steering wheel patents and years of design work — but it could see service in a Level 4 vehicle (which still has a steering wheel and pedals) much sooner.

Companies like DHL already looking to deploy self-driving delivery fleets in the next year, and according to NVIDIA’s senior automotive director, over 25 of the Tier 1 automotive technology supplier’s partners are already working on self-driving taxis.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Honda Accord premium-priced from $24,445 2018 Honda Accord premium-priced from $24,445
2018 Honda Accord first drive: equal and opposite reaction 2018 Honda Accord first drive: equal and opposite reaction
Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445 Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445
Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 