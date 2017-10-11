Luxury crossovers, 2018 Range Rover, Porsche subscription: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Buick Enclave vs. 2018 Acura MDX: Compare Cars

Which modifier is more important in your next three-row luxury crossover SUV–the three-row part, or the luxury part?

2018 Mazda CX-3 Review

Few crossovers do so much with so little like the 2018 Mazda CX-3.

Porsche races into Netflix-style subscription model

Purchasing and leasing new cars may ultimately become a thing of the past if subscription-based services catch on. Porsche is the latest—and perhaps the greatest—to envision this alternative to traditional car ownership, an on-demand, white glove vehicle service it calls Porsche Passport.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2018 Land Rover Range Rover preview

Hot on the heels of last week’s reveal of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes our first look at its larger, more luxurious sibling, the 2018 Range Rover.

Hyundai looks to make car buying easier via transparent pricing, full refunds

Buying a car should be fun but for many the process can be tedious and in some cases harrowing.

GM buys lidar developer for self-driving car projects

General Motors continues to pursue an ambitious self-driving car agenda. It recently acquired Cruise Automation to help speed up development of its own self-driving cars.

2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Electrified cars start down the pay-per-month road

A few taps at a smartphone will soon cue up white-gloved same-day delivery of a shiny, new Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid—if you happen to be in Atlanta.

2010 Lexus HS 250h sedans recalled for potential hybrid-system failure

Some owners of the 2010 Lexus HS 250h will find an unfortunate notice in their mailboxes next month.

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for October 2017

Another month, another round of deals for hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars.