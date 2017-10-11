Luxury crossovers, 2018 Range Rover, Porsche subscription: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Buick Enclave vs. 2018 Acura MDX: Compare Cars
Which modifier is more important in your next three-row luxury crossover SUV–the three-row part, or the luxury part?
Few crossovers do so much with so little like the 2018 Mazda CX-3.
Porsche races into Netflix-style subscription model
Purchasing and leasing new cars may ultimately become a thing of the past if subscription-based services catch on. Porsche is the latest—and perhaps the greatest—to envision this alternative to traditional car ownership, an on-demand, white glove vehicle service it calls Porsche Passport.
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
From Motor Authority 2018 Land Rover Range Rover preview
Hot on the heels of last week’s reveal of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes our first look at its larger, more luxurious sibling, the 2018 Range Rover.
Hyundai looks to make car buying easier via transparent pricing, full refunds
Buying a car should be fun but for many the process can be tedious and in some cases harrowing.
GM buys lidar developer for self-driving car projects
General Motors continues to pursue an ambitious self-driving car agenda. It recently acquired Cruise Automation to help speed up development of its own self-driving cars.
2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition
From Green Car Reports
Electrified cars start down the pay-per-month road
A few taps at a smartphone will soon cue up white-gloved same-day delivery of a shiny, new Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid—if you happen to be in Atlanta.
2010 Lexus HS 250h sedans recalled for potential hybrid-system failure
Some owners of the 2010 Lexus HS 250h will find an unfortunate notice in their mailboxes next month.
Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for October 2017
Another month, another round of deals for hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars.
