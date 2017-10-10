Porsche races into Netflix-style subscription model

2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
October 10, 2017

Purchasing and leasing new cars may ultimately become a thing of the past if subscription-based services catch on. Porsche is the latest—and perhaps the greatest—to envision this alternative to traditional car ownership, an on-demand, white glove vehicle service it calls Porsche Passport.

The service provides two tiers of vehicle subscription. Foremost, no matter which tier, Porsche covers the vehicle tax and registration, insurance, maintenance, and even detailing services, for a fixed monthly fee. Porsche calls tier one "Launch," which provides subscribers access to eight Porsche vehicles including the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, Macan S and Cayenne. The monthly fee for the Launch tier is $2,000.

The second tier, called "Accelerate," costs $3,000 per month and opens up access to all 22 Porsche vehicles on sale today such as the 911 Carrera S, Panamera 4S, Macan GTS, and Cayenne S E-Hybrid. Best of all, Porsche says there is no mileage cap on any vehicle.

Porsche promises white-glove delivery for either subscription plan and users may schedule deliveries for the same day or plan future vehicle exchanges all within the Porsche Passport app. Those interested in Porsche's car-subscription service must download the Porsche Passport smartphone app, available for both iOS and Android devices, and sign up. However, Porsche says all membership inquiries are subject to a background and credit check. Once approved, the German luxury and sports car brand asks for a one-time $500 activation fee.

The service will launch with a pilot program in Atlanta, Georgia, first before Porsche rolls Passport out to additional markets. Upon approval, members may begin to have cars delivered anywhere in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting November 2017.

