Car crash fatalities, 2018 Ford Mustang, EPA dismantles Clean Power Plan: What’s New @ The Car Connection

NHTSA: Fatal car crashes rising, but not because of cell phones

The federal government has released its statistical analysis of every fatal crash in 2016, and the results are surprising. The number of fatal accidents per mile traveled increased by 2.6 percent compared to 2015—and it’s not because of distracted drivers.

California legislature to float plan for ditching gasoline by 2040

The California state legislature is set to consider a bill that calls for the ban of new gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicle sales by 2040.

Compromise king: 2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS priced from $42,995

We're not sure that the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS knows what it wants to be.

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang gas mileage revealed

Gas mileage doesn’t rank too highly on the list of priorities for the average performance car buyer, but that doesn’t mean automakers have carte blanche when it comes to efficiency.

Tesla pushes back electric semi truck reveal, again

We’ll now have to wait until November to see Tesla’s electric semi-trailer truck.

2 premieres for Mazda at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show but no rotary sports car

Mazda will unveil two new concept cars at this month’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, but unfortunately neither of them will be a sports car.

Smog obscures George Washington Bridge, 1973

From Green Car Reports

EPA to roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas policies on coal power plants

EPA head Scott Pruitt told miners in Kentucky on Monday that he intends to begin dismantling former President Barack Obama's signature climate-change agenda effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions from coal power plants.

Seven Western states sign deal to expand electric-car charging networks

The Western United States will soon see an electric-car charging network covering 5,000 miles of roadways.

Tesla: Model 3 production problems prompt electric Semi delay

Tesla’s aggressive goals for Model 3 production have run into a series of setbacks, and the knock-on effect spilling over into the company’s planned electric semi truck debut, which has again been pushed back from its overdue September launch.