It's time to vote for The Car Connection's 2018 Driver's Choice Awards

The air is crisp, the leaves are turning orange and dropping, and Halloween candy is on sale. That means two things: Fall is here and so is award season. As our editorial team turns its attention to The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2018 award, it's time for you to turn your attention to the 2018 Driver's Choice Awards.

Just as in the past, there are six categories for The Car Connection's Driver's Choice Awards: best performance car, best green car, best luxury car, best looking car, best car on a budget, and best car for families.

The nominees are listed in their respective categories, and now the virtual polls are open.

Voting is as easy as visiting the 2018 Driver's Choice Awards page here, and clicking the vote button for your favorite vehicle in each category.

You can vote once per day, every single day, in each category, until the polls close on October 31.

Once voting is over the tallies will be counted, and the final results will be announced in mid-November alongside The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2018.

Still reading? Time to head over and cast your vote today, and you might just want to set a reminder on your smartphone to cast your vote tomorrow, and the next day, along with the day after that.