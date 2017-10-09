Infotainment distractions, Hydrogen trucks, California could ban gas cars: What’s New @ The Car Connection

AAA: Infotainment systems increase distractions, risk of accidents

As the infotainment systems—those increasingly large screens sprouting up in every dashboard—gain ever more functionality, drivers spend more time looking down rather than at the road. Even voice-activated features can make for a dangerous distraction, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Study: Americans aren't giving up driving anytime soon

Despite many indications otherwise, we're still a nation of drivers.

2018 Buick Enclave Review

It took nearly a decade, but the world now can welcome a new Buick Enclave for the 2018 model year.

General Motors’ Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure (SURUS) Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority SURUS: GM's modular platform for silent, self-driving trucks

While some automakers look to electrify conventional trucks, General Motors has taken a much more radical approach in its development of next-generation commercial vehicles.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots

Prototypes for Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation GLS have been spotted for the first time, hinting at a more fluid yet still imposing design for the automaker’s biggest SUV offering.

Ford may be prepping a hotter performance package for the Mustang GT

It looks like Ford may be preparing a one-two punch on the Chevrolet Camaro. After it announced the 2018 Mustang GT would arrive with 460 horsepower from the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine—not so coincidentally 5 hp greater than the output of the Camaro SS—now Ford might tackle the Camaro SS 1LE given mounting evidence pointing to a new performance package.

2018 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Bill could ban gasoline-car sales in California by 2040

California, long a leader in emission reduction and electric-car incentives, may be ready to take the next big step: a full ban on the sale of new cars powered by gasoline or diesel.

Nissan e-NV200 electric van gets longer-range battery; still no U.S. plans

While U.S. buyers eagerly await the arrival of the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car at dealerships early next year, the company has updated another of its electric vehicles as well.

Tesla has now sold 250,000 electric cars, more than GM (but fewer than Nissan)

Electric-car maker Tesla posted its best quarterly sales results in company history after it closed out the third quarter with 26,150 units sold.