Driving habits, Dodge Durango SRT, Nissan e-NV200: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Study: Americans aren't giving up driving anytime soon

Despite many indications otherwise, we're still a nation of drivers.

New Ford CEO slashes development budgets, plans to focus on trucks and electric vehicles

Ford Motor Company's new CEO isn't ready to abandon the traditional sedan just yet, but the recently minted executive is already on a budget-slicing mission that will focus the automaker on SUVs, trucks, and electric cars in the near future.

Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445

Compact luxury crossovers don't exactly boast pint-size price tags, and the all-new 2018 BMW X3 is no exception. The redesigned 2018 X3 will hit BMW dealers soon with a $43,445 price of entry—and that's before any of the myriad optional extras are added on.

From Motor Authority 6 things you need to know about the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT

So you want a hot-rod station wagon, but it's 2017. Options range between "few" or "none."

You’ll do the driving to get to Greyhound bus museum

You need to get to Hibbing, Minnesota, to visit the memorial to the birthplace of an American travel system

This is the Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² you can afford

If you want to own the most rugged vehicle in the Mercedes-Benz lineup, you have to part with a colossal stack of cash. This would require heading to your local Benz store and asking for the keys and title to a G550 4x4². After handing over well over $200,000, you could drive away in a massive G-Class wearing the hardware from the mental G63 6x6 but with four wheels instead of the extra two. There's now a version of this Mercedes monster, and you can probably afford it.

From Green Car Reports

Nissan e-NV200 electric van gets longer-range battery; still no U.S. plans

While U.S. buyers eagerly await the arrival of the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car at dealerships early next year, the company has updated another of its electric vehicles as well.

Plug-in electric car sales In Canada, Sep 2017: 1 percent now, 99 percent to go

The market share of plug-in electric cars in Canada appears to have topped 1 percent for the first time ever last month.

EPA to study cutting amount of ethanol in U.S. gasoline

Since 2007, the Renewable Fuel Standard has required increasing levels of ethanol in gasoline blends sold in the U.S.