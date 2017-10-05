Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445

2018 BMW X3 M40i
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 5, 2017

Compact luxury crossovers don't exactly boast pint-size price tags, and the all-new 2018 BMW X3 is no exception. The redesigned 2018 X3 will hit BMW dealers soon with a $43,445 price of entry—and that's before any of the myriad optional extras are added on.

That entry-level figure is for the X3 xDrive30i, which is BMW-speak for a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and all-wheel drive. There's no rear-wheel-drive version of the X3, at least not yet. BMW offers the 2018 X3 in three basic trim levels: xLine, Luxury Design, and M Sport Design. The Luxury Design tacks on only $350 worth of additional chrome exterior touches, while the M Sport Design is loaded up with a meatier body kit and a few additional features.

MORE: Read our 2018 BMW X3 preview

What we'd consider to be a "popularly equipped" X3—the xDrive30i with the Convenience package (adjustable lumbar support, satellite radio, keyless ignition, and a panoramic moonroof), metallic paint, leather upholstery, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay (which requires $1,700 worth of navigation), and a few other goodies—will set buyers back well more than $50,000.

Topping the line is the X3 M40i, which pulls out the turbo-4 and shoehorns in a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 rated at a healthy 355 horsepower. It runs $55,295 to start as a single trim package. Oddly, leather upholstery still requires a $1,700 upcharge. Tick all the options boxes and BMW will happily charge you more than $69,000.

All of these prices, which were first pointed out by our friends at CarsDirect, include a mandatory $995 destination charge.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Honda Accord first drive: equal and opposite reaction 2018 Honda Accord first drive: equal and opposite reaction
2018 Honda Accord premium-priced from $24,445 2018 Honda Accord premium-priced from $24,445
Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445 Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445
Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 