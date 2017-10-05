Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445

Compact luxury crossovers don't exactly boast pint-size price tags, and the all-new 2018 BMW X3 is no exception. The redesigned 2018 X3 will hit BMW dealers soon with a $43,445 price of entry—and that's before any of the myriad optional extras are added on.

That entry-level figure is for the X3 xDrive30i, which is BMW-speak for a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and all-wheel drive. There's no rear-wheel-drive version of the X3, at least not yet. BMW offers the 2018 X3 in three basic trim levels: xLine, Luxury Design, and M Sport Design. The Luxury Design tacks on only $350 worth of additional chrome exterior touches, while the M Sport Design is loaded up with a meatier body kit and a few additional features.

What we'd consider to be a "popularly equipped" X3—the xDrive30i with the Convenience package (adjustable lumbar support, satellite radio, keyless ignition, and a panoramic moonroof), metallic paint, leather upholstery, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay (which requires $1,700 worth of navigation), and a few other goodies—will set buyers back well more than $50,000.

Topping the line is the X3 M40i, which pulls out the turbo-4 and shoehorns in a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 rated at a healthy 355 horsepower. It runs $55,295 to start as a single trim package. Oddly, leather upholstery still requires a $1,700 upcharge. Tick all the options boxes and BMW will happily charge you more than $69,000.

All of these prices, which were first pointed out by our friends at CarsDirect, include a mandatory $995 destination charge.