Waymo's self-driving ride-share, 2018 Lexus LC 500, Plug-in Range Rover detailed: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Report: Waymo could launch self-driving ride-share service as early as this fall

Reports based on information obtained from people briefed on Waymo’s plans suggest the Google spinoff could be planning to launch a rideshare service composed of self-driving cars as early as this fall.

2018 Nissan Armada Review

The 2018 Nissan Armada is a full-size, family-oriented three-row SUV that offers enough room inside for an entire army of rugrats.

New Ford CEO slashes development budgets, plans to focus on trucks and electric vehicles

Ford Motor Company's new CEO isn't ready to abandon the traditional sedan just yet, but the recently minted executive is already on a budget-slicing mission that will focus the automaker on SUVs, trucks, and electric cars in the near future.

2018 Lexus LC 500 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 10 things you need to know about the 2018 Lexus LC 500

These days, Lexus doesn't do boring.

This stunning Spanish sports car is a $1 million barn find

Pegaso is a Spanish company that built trucks, buses, and armored vehicles. It had done so from its founding in 1946 through 1994, the year truckmaker Iveco took over the company.

Let's road trip with Harry Metcalfe and his Lamborghini Countach

Harry's Garage is one of the great gems in the automotive YouTube landscape. It's run and hosted by former Evo founder Harry Metcalfe, and it highlights some amazing vehicles including a handful from his own personal collection. One of those vehicles that gets a lot of exercise is Harry's beloved Lamborghini Countach. He's driven it all over, and now he's using it to take a massive tour through Europe.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

2019 Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid on sale in US in summer 2018: technical details

Six years after Land Rover confirmed it would introduce a Range Rover plug-in hybrid, the luxury-SUV brand has now provided an official on-sale date.

Costco members now get GM Supplier Pricing on Chevy Bolt EV, Volt

Costco members in the market for a new vehicle now have a new round of incentives to consider as they head into the final car-buying months of 2017.

Wireless charging or plugs for electric cars? Take our Twitter poll

Ask an electric-car owner how long it takes to charge the car, and you may get an answer you didn't expect.