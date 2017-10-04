German state's diesel ban challenged, Plug-in Range Rover, Ford's electric plan: What’s New @ The Car Connection

German state appealing ban on diesels

The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg is set to appeal a ruling that would prohibit diesel vehicles from entering the capital city of Stuttgart. The ban, which was slated to begin at the start of 2018, will now be suspended while the appeal process takes place.

IIHS crashes 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia, names it a Top Safety Pick+

The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia compact sports sedan is more than just a pretty face, according to the IIHS.

Dyson amps up drive toward electric cars

Fresh off the major announcement that his eponymous vacuum company is aiming to produce its own electric vehicle, James Dyson has expounded on his plans. He’s also gone on a bit of a hiring spree which has seen Dyson poach executives from the likes of Aston Martin and Tesla, a clear warning shot across the bow of the boutique car market.

From Motor Authority 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid first look

Land Rover’s Range Rover SUVs, for decades the image of inefficiency and excess, are being transformed into some of the cleanest vehicles on the road.

2020 Porsche 'Mission E' electric sedan spy shots

Behold the production version of Porsche’s Mission E concept.

Maker of Citroën and Peugeot cars starts US comeback with Seattle car sharing

French auto giant PSA Group, the maker of Citroën, DS, Peugeot, and now also Opel cars, is committed to a presence in the United States.

Ford to cut engine funding by one third, invest in electrics, autonomy

When Ford fired Mark Fields in May, it was widely seen as a rebuke to the CEO's inability to offer a convincing argument about how Ford would handle the future.

Comment period ends tomorrow on EPA proposal to loosen emission limits on cars

The period for public comments on the EPA's proposed reconsideration of finalized rules to cut emissions of the climate-change gas carbon dioxide from light-duty vehicles will end on Thursday, October 5.

New York, New Jersey get serious about electric cars

While parts of the federal government focus on sustaining fossil-fuel energy, numerous states are enacting new policies and programs to boost electric cars.