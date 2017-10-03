2018 GMC Sierra eAssist hybrid pickup to be sold nationwide

After two years soaking up the California sun, the GMC Sierra 1500 eAssist mild-hybrid pickup will be available nationwide starting this year.
When it launched in 2016, the mild-hybrid truck was offered only in certain California dealerships. After delivering more than 500 examples in California, GMC said the $1,125 eAssist mild-hybrid package is ready for the other 49 states. The eAssist setup improves fuel economy by up to 2 mpg on the EPA test.
MORE: Read our 2018 GMC Sierra review
In an emailed statement, GMC spokeswoman Kelly Wysocki told The Car Connection that the Sierra eAssist “was well-received (in California), so the decision was made to expand nationally based on that performance.”
For now, the eAssist package, with its 0.45 kwh lithium-ion battery located under the center console and 15 kw electric motor tucked away under the hood, is only available on the Sierra 1500 SLT trim level with either rear- or four-wheel drive. With rear-wheel drive, the Sierra eAssist is rated by the EPA at 18 mpg city, 24 highway, 20 combined—a 1 mpg combined improvement. Opt for four-wheel drive and those figures slide to 16/21/18 mpg, which actually represents a 1 mpg decline in highway fuel economy compared to the non-hybrid Sierra.
That's a modest improvement, but GMC said that the electric motor provides additional power during acceleration.
DON'T MISS: Pickup truck news
Chevrolet also will make its Silverado 1500 full-size pickup available with the eAssist powertrain in all 50 states this year. Both Chevy and GMC dealers nationwide will be able to order and stock the eAssist trucks.
Email This Page