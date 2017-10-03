Recall recalled: FCA to re-inspect 700,000 Dodge Durangos, Jeep Grand Cherokees

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced Tuesday that it will recall about 700,000 2011-2014 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, again.

In 2014, the automaker recalled the same vehicles to rectify a flaw that could let moisture into their brake boosters. At the time, the automaker's fix was to inspect and repair, if necessary, a shield that allowed moisture to enter the booster.

This recall affects 646,000 Durangos and Grand Cherokees sold in the U.S., plus 42,000 in Canada and another 21,000 sold in Mexico between model years 2011 and 2014.

That fix wasn't a fix at all in some cases. FCA said that not all of its dealers installed the brake booster shields correctly. The NHTSA has received several complaints from vehicle owners about poor brake performance since the recall was performed. FCA is aware of one crash involving a vehicle that was repaired during the first recall, but it says that there were no injuries in the wreck.

If enough water enters the brake booster, "brake function may be degraded," FCA said in a statement. The automaker indicated that owners of affected vehicles may experience a firmer brake pedal feel than normal, a warning light, or the anti-lock braking system may activate.

In 2015, FCA hired former Transportation department Secretary Rodney Slater to oversee the automaker's compliance with recall orders as part of a three-year agreement with federal regulators.