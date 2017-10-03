Top Safety Pick+, VW to keep Ducati, Bollinger proving popular: What’s New @ The Car Connection

IIHS crashes 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia, names it a Top Safety Pick+

The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia compact sports sedan is more than just a pretty face, according to the IIHS.

Report: Over a quarter of all CarMax cars have open recalls

More than one in four vehicles for sale at used car titan CarMax's megastores could have outstanding recalls. That’s according to a new report from the Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety (CARS) Foundation.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV earns Top Safety Pick+ nod by IIHS

A major independent safety rating agency gave the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC Class crossover SUV its top award Monday.

Nicky Hayden image courtesy Ducati Team Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Volkswagen Group decides to keep Ducati

The Volkswagen Group has ruled out selling Ducati following strong opposition from the Italian motorcycle brand’s labor union, FIOM CIGL.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots and video

Porsche is out testing prototypes for its next-generation 911 which should be coming to the market soon. The latest prototype, likely for a Carrera S model, reveals some details not seen on previous testers, including a digital dash.

2018 Ford Mustang GT window sticker reveals 10-speed auto’s gas mileage gains

More details on the 2018 Ford Mustang have emerged ahead of the car’s arrival in showrooms later this fall.

Bollinger B1 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Bollinger B1 all-electric utility truck: 10,000 signups since launch

The Bollinger B1 electric utility truck, designed by a small startup company in upstate New York and unveiled in late July, appears to have hit something of a chord.

World's 3rd largest battery firm may ally with VW for electric cars in China

Many automakers have announced they will electrify entire vehicle portfolios in the years to come. With more electrified cars on the road, battery production will become increasingly more important.

Coming this week: Trump EPA's plan to neuter Clean Power Plan

Donald Trump's White House appears to be readying another of its next big climate change overhauls, and like many of the administration's plans, it will weaken or eliminate regulations on industry.