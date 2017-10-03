IIHS crashes 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia, names it a Top Safety Pick+

The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia compact sports sedan is more than just a pretty face, according to the IIHS.

The insurance industry-funded crash-testers recently subjected the 2017 Giulia to their full barrage of tests and came away impressed enough to grant the Top Safety Pick+ award. When properly equipped with optional collision-avoidance tech and upgraded headlights, the Giulia receives top marks all around. But as with most cars, those extras are required to qualify for the coveted award.

Still, even a base Giulia with no options selected boasts a strong enough crash structure to score "Good," the highest rating, in each of the instrumented collision tests. The Alfa's optional automatic emergency braking scored "Superior," the highest rating in the collision-avoidance technology category. Additionally, the Giulia's extra-cost adaptive HID headlights with automatic high beams earned a rare "Good" rating.

The IIHS rates the Giulia's standard headlights as "Poor," however.

Alfa and the IIHS say that the testing results apply only to cars built after May of 2017. According to the IIHS, that's when "the front-end structure was modified and the door hinge pillar and sill were reinforced to improve occupant protection in small overlap and moderate overlap frontal crashes."

The Top Safety Pick+ score puts the Giulia on par with rivals like the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, and Volvo S60, but ahead of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Acura TLX.