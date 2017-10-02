2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV earns Top Safety Pick+ nod by IIHS

A major independent safety rating agency gave the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC Class crossover SUV its top award Monday.

The IIHS said the luxury crossover earned its Top Safety Pick+ award, owed to the performance of the Mercedes GLC in multiple crash tests, its automatic emergency braking system, and its headlight effectiveness.

According to the insurance industry-funded agency, the GLC Class earned top "Good" scores for its front, side, and rollover crash protection, including head rest performance. The IIHS tested the GLC Class in both small- and moderate-front overlap crash tests that simulate hitting differently sized objects.

The GLC earned a "Superior" rating for its standard and optional front crash prevention systems. The GLC is equipped as standard with automatic emergency braking, which Mercedes-Benz calls Collision Prevention Assist Plus. An optional front crash prevention system, called Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition, was tested and earned a similar "Superior" rating, but scored higher because it includes a forward collision warning.

The IIHS rated the GLC Class' standard headlights as only "Marginal," but rated its optional headlights as either "Acceptable" or "Good." The IIHS rated optional headlights in an $850 lighting package as "Acceptable," and rated the headlights in the $1,900 Advanced lighting package as "Good." Either "Acceptable" or "Good" headlights are required for a TSP+ vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Class was new in 2016, but was not rated by the IIHS. According to an IIHS spokesman, Mercedes-Benz requested the test by the agency, which acquires vehicles independently from automakers.