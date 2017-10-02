Nissan to recall every car it has sold in Japan since late 2014

2018 Nissan 370Z
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 2, 2017

Nissan is taking the unprecedented move of recalling more than 1.2 million cars in Japan—that's every single car it has sold in its home market since October 2014.

There's not a specific issue that the automaker says it needs to address. Instead, it admitted that final inspections performed at its factories were not done by what the automaker told reporters at a press conference in Japan were "authorized technicians" at all six of its assembly plants in Japan. 

MORE: Read our 2018 Nissan Pathfinder review

The automaker says that the recall does not affect Nissan vehicles sold in the U.S. or other markets outside of Japan.

Nissan was alerted to irregularities in its inspection process by the Japanese government last week.

The recall covers the automaker's entire lineup—at least those produced between October of 2014 and September of this year. The automaker estimates that the recall will cost about $222 million and that it will inspect covered vehicles in a similar fashion to how cars are typically evaluated minutes after assembly is complete. The cars' steering, acceleration, and braking will be checked, although it's not clear how much degradation in capabilities the automaker expects to find in cars that have been on the road for several years.

Nissan told the wire service that cars produced for its home market are not built to a different standard than those sold elsewhere, but it is not currently intending to call back cars outside of Japan.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Luxo-loaded: 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve debuts with interior upgrades Luxo-loaded: 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve debuts with interior upgrades
2018 Honda Accord first drive: equal and opposite reaction 2018 Honda Accord first drive: equal and opposite reaction
Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions
2018 Honda Accord premium-priced from $24,445 2018 Honda Accord premium-priced from $24,445
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 