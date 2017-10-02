Volkswagen rolls out 6-year, 72,000-mile warranty

Nearly every 2018 Volkswagen sold new in the U.S. will boast an exceptionally long bumper-to-bumper warranty: 6 years, or 72,000 miles—whichever comes first.

The automaker's People First Warranty provides coverage for twice as long as many of VW's rivals. Three-year, 36,000-mile warranties are industry standard for non-luxury automakers. VW announced last week that the warranty will apply to the bulk of its lineup for the 2018 model year. Left out is the VW e-Golf electric car, which sticks with its 3-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and 8-year, 100,000-mile lithium-ion battery coverage.

VW's announcement is a landmark for the automaker, which was among the last to abandon a two-year, 24,000-mile warranty about 15 years ago when other automakers were upping their coverage to three- and four-year warranties.

Hidden in the fine print but typical for new car warranties is that the coverage is for 6 years or 72,000 miles—whichever occurs first.

The warranty itself is transferable to subsequent owners should the original purchaser choose sell their VW. That alone sets the German automaker's coverage apart from rivals like Hyundai and Kia with their 5-year, 60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage. Hyundai and Kia do not let original owners transfer warranty coverage to another owner.

That said, we wouldn't be surprised if VW's announcement ignites a new warranty war among automakers.