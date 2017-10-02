Self-driving cars, 2018 Honda Accord driven, Mercedes drone service: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Honda Accord first drive: equal and opposite reaction

The way engineers talk, the 2018 Honda Accord evolved from inattention.

Senators announce bipartisan deal; automakers set to clear major hurdle in self-driving car legislation

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) and Commerce Committee Chairman Senator John Thune (R-SD) and announced a deal late Wednesday night on a new bipartisan legislation that carries major ramifications for the emerging self-driving car industry.

Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions

A century after Chevrolet began marketing its first trucks to consumers, the bowtie brand is marking its anniversary with a special trim package for its 2018 Silverado and Colorado pickups.

Mercedes-Benz trials on-demand drone delivery service

From Motor Authority Mercedes tests the waters with on-demand drone delivery service

Automakers often tout “mobility services” as a potential source of future growth. It’s easy to see car- and ride-sharing services fitting in with the portfolio of mobility services but there are many more possibilities.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur spy shots and video

Bentley is redesigning its Continental range, starting with the GT coupe which we saw in redesigned form at last month's 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Volkswagen Group low-cost brand back on the table?

The VW Group for years has been mulling whether to launch a low-cost brand to challenge the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance’s successful Dacia brand as well as some popular emerging market brands such as India’s Tata and several offerings from China.

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid

From Green Car Reports

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review: lighter shade of green

It’s easy for the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid to get lost.

VW to spend $3 billion more on rising cost of diesel buyback

The Volkswagen diesel scandal no longer gets much U.S. media coverage.

ChargePoint launches electric-car charging activated by smartphone

Electric-car charging network ChargePoint has announced a new feature that allows electric vehicle (EV) owners to begin charging their car using near-field communication (NFC) and their smartphone.