2018 Honda Accord premium-priced from $24,445

2018 Honda Accord
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 2, 2017

The all-new 2018 Honda Accord will start from $24,445, a figure significantly higher than some of its closest rivals.

Mid-size sedan competitors like the Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, and Ford Fusion all start under $24,000. However, a close look at the numbers reveals that although the 2018 Accord is pricier than its rivals, it's also generally better-equipped.

MORE: Read our 2018 Honda Accord First Drive

That base price is for an Accord LX and it includes a mandatory $875 destination charge. That money gets buyers a 192-horsepower turbo-4, a continuously variable transmission, and a whole host of safety gear like automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, and eight airbags.

Next up at $26,655 is the Accord Sport. Available with either a 6-speed manual or the CVT—for the same price—the Accord Sport also adds its own suspension and steering settings with 19-inch alloy wheels, a special body kit, a split-folding rear seat (instead of a single piece), an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a power driver's seat.

Expected to be the most popular Accord trim level, the $28,345 Accord EX adds to the Sport satellite radio, heated front seats, an extra USB input, and a power moonroof. The Accord EX is only offered with the CVT and rides on a standard suspension with 17-inch wheels rather than the firmer Sport setup.

Another $2,500 adds leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a memory driver's seat, and a 450-watt audio system to become the Accord EX-L. Navigation is optional on the Accord EX-L for an extra $1,000.

Topping the lineup is the Accord Touring, which runs $34,675. The Accord Touring piles on the luxuries: ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, navigation, a wireless charging pad for cellphones, a head-up display, high-beam LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, and automatic wipers.

Optional on Sport, EX-L, and Touring trim grades is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 252 hp. The turbo-4 runs a hefty $4,530 on Sports but that also includes a moonroof, blind-spot monitors, heated seats, and a few other upgrades. On EX-L and Touring trim levels, the 2.0-liter is a more palatable $2,000 more.

All in, the priciest 2018 Accord is the 2.0-liter Touring, which will run $36,675.

