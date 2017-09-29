Self-driving cars, Lotus sold, China's electric car rules: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Senators announce bipartisan deal; automakers set to clear major hurdle in self-driving car legislation

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) and Commerce Committee Chairman Senator John Thune (R-SD) and announced a deal late Wednesday night on a new bipartisan legislation that carries major ramifications for the emerging self-driving car industry.

Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions

A century after Chevrolet began marketing its first trucks to consumers, the bowtie brand is marking its anniversary with a special trim package for its 2018 Silverado and Colorado pickups.

Luxo-loaded: 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve debuts with interior upgrades

The gap between Nissan and its luxury brand, Infiniti just got a little smaller. On Thursday at the State Fair of Texas, the automaker took the wraps off of the new, range-topping Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve. At $62,985 to start with standard rear-wheel drive, the Armada Platinum Reserve does still undercut the largely identical Infiniti QX80—but only by around $1,000.

2018 Lotus Evora GT430 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority China’s Geely completes acquisition of Lotus

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in May agreed to purchase 51 percent of Lotus, giving the Chinese automaker a sports car brand to sit alongside its other brands which include the likes of Volvo, Lynk & Co. and Geely.

How the transbrake and torque reserve work on the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon ushers in a couple of firsts for production cars, and today, we're here to take a look at two of them in greater detail. Both the transbrake and the torque reserve system are production car firsts and they help the Demon launch with incredible force at the dragstrip.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio the fastest SUV around the ‘Ring

Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio in Quadrifoglio guise is now the fastest SUV around the Nürburgring.

Cadillac XT5 Hybrid China Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

China electric-car rules to start in 2019; aggressive totals are world's highest

You may not have heard it happen, but the global automotive industry changed forever on Thursday.

2018 Hyundai Accent small sedan debuts at minor auto show

Hyundai decided to skip the major auto-show circuit and debut its redesigned Accent subcompact sedan at a relatively minor auto show.

Dyson electric car for 2020 draws executives from Aston Martin, Tesla

Dyson, the British appliance company best known for its bagless vacuum cleaners, has cleared up speculation that has persisted for nearly 10 years.