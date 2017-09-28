Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions

A century after Chevrolet began marketing its first trucks to consumers, the bowtie brand is marking its anniversary with a special trim package for its 2018 Silverado and Colorado pickups.

Centennial Edition versions of both trucks are swathed in a unique metallic blue that nearly matches their heritage-inspired blue bowtie badges. Additional badges announcing the truck division's 100th anniversary are affixed to their front doors and the bowtie emblem is repeated in the design of their spray-on bedliners and their standard rubber floor mats.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Centennial Edition Enlarge Photo

MORE: Read our 2018 Chevrolet Silverado review

The 2018 Silverado Centennial Edition is based on the high-spec Silverado LTZ with the Z71 package and it features 22-inch alloy wheels with chrome inserts as well as chrome tow hooks poking out of the front bumper.

For the 2018 Colorado Centennial Edition, Chevrolet started with the mid-level Z71 and added numerous chrome exterior bits plus special 18-inch alloy wheels.

DON'T MISS: Our 2018 Chevrolet Colorado review

Chevy hasn't announced pricing for the Centennial Edition trucks, but it did say that the Silverado will arrive in dealerships in October and that the Colorado will roll into showrooms about a month later. If the trucks aren't in your budget, Chevy promises that its dealers will be well-stocked with 100th anniversary clothing for sale.