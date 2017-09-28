Luxo-loaded: 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve debuts with interior upgrades

2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
September 28, 2017

The gap between Nissan and its luxury brand, Infiniti just got a little smaller. On Thursday at the State Fair of Texas, the automaker took the wraps off of the new, range-topping Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve. At $62,985 to start with standard rear-wheel drive, the Armada Platinum Reserve does still undercut the largely identical Infiniti QX80—but only by around $1,000.

That price runs about $3,000 above the Armada Platinum, which is now second in line for the Nissan SUV throne. For that extra coin, the Platinum Reserve includes upgraded two-tone leather upholstery, dark chrome trim outside, and special badging.

DON'T MISS: Nissan's new Midnight Edition pickups

That $62,985 base price includes a mandatory $1,295 destination charge. Four-wheel drive versions will list from $65,885 with the Armada Platinum Reserve arrives in Nissan dealers soon.

The 2018 Armada Platinum and Platinum Reserve both include the brand's first application of a rearview mirror that, with the flip of a switch, turns into a screen broadcasting a live view out the rear of the vehicle. Although rearview mirrors with a live camera feed aren't new, they're still unusual. Their main advantage is a broad, clear view behind with no roof pillar or passenger heads obstructing the view.

Otherwise, the Armada lineup is largely unchanged for the new year.

2018
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

