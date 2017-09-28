Luxo-loaded: 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve debuts with interior upgrades

The gap between Nissan and its luxury brand, Infiniti just got a little smaller. On Thursday at the State Fair of Texas, the automaker took the wraps off of the new, range-topping Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve. At $62,985 to start with standard rear-wheel drive, the Armada Platinum Reserve does still undercut the largely identical Infiniti QX80—but only by around $1,000.

That price runs about $3,000 above the Armada Platinum, which is now second in line for the Nissan SUV throne. For that extra coin, the Platinum Reserve includes upgraded two-tone leather upholstery, dark chrome trim outside, and special badging.

That $62,985 base price includes a mandatory $1,295 destination charge. Four-wheel drive versions will list from $65,885 with the Armada Platinum Reserve arrives in Nissan dealers soon.

The 2018 Armada Platinum and Platinum Reserve both include the brand's first application of a rearview mirror that, with the flip of a switch, turns into a screen broadcasting a live view out the rear of the vehicle. Although rearview mirrors with a live camera feed aren't new, they're still unusual. Their main advantage is a broad, clear view behind with no roof pillar or passenger heads obstructing the view.

Otherwise, the Armada lineup is largely unchanged for the new year.