Texas Tuxedo: Ram's honors Lone Star State with two new special editions

Thursday at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, Ram unveiled two new special appearance packages for its pickups that have a distinctly Texan twang.

The 2018 Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork, named after the real-life ranch made famous by J.R. Ewing on TV's "Dallas," features upgraded leather upholstery in a distinct brown and beige color combo, plus leather wrapped around its pillar-mounted grab handles. Its steering wheel combines walnut wood with—you guessed it—leather.

If that's not enough, the truck's headliner and visor mirrors are suede. The Laramie Longhorn serves as the lineup's new flagship and it features bold "Longhorn" badging to match.

Ram says it'll offer the Southfork package on 2018 model year 1500, 2500, and 3500 versions of its trucks in both rear- and four-wheel drive. Rear-drive Ram 1500s with the package start at $52,615 including a mandatory $1,250 destination charge. Ram 2500 Heavy Dutys with the package start at $57,015 with a $1,395 destination charge.

Additionally, Ram is extending its Lone Star Silver Edition package to include 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty versions of the truck lineup in addition to the half-ton Ram 1500. The appearance package builds on the Texas-only Lone Star package with additional chrome details outside, side steps, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Ram 2500 Lone Star Silver Editions start at $46,130.