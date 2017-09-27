2018 Lexus LS, 2018 Kia Stinger, 2018 Toyota Camry: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Lexus LS 500 first drive: an ambitious remake

Cars get heart transplants all the time, but whole brands? It doesn't happen very often. When Lexus launched with its LS sedan in the 1990 model year, its success hinged on the flawless replication of the Mercedes model.

2018 Kia Stinger sport sedan will cost $32,795 to start; V-6 starts at $40K

When it goes on sale in December, the 2018 Kia Stinger will cost $32,795 to start, including destination, the automaker announced Tuesday. That's for a base model powered by a turbo-4 that makes 255 horsepower.

2018 Toyota Camry aces IIHS tests, awarded Top Safety Pick+

The redesigned 2018 Toyota Camry is a Top Safety Pick+ award winner this year, the independent insurance industry-funded agency announced Tuesday.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS at the Nürburgring Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets record 6:47.3 Nürburgring lap time

Porsche has done it. The German sports car marque’s latest baby, the 2018 911 GT2 RS, has lapped the punishing Nürburgring-Nordschleife in time of only 6:47.3.

2019 Ford Ranger spy shots and video

Ford’s bringing back the Ranger for the 2019 model year, and prototypes for the new mid-size pickup truck have been spotted.

Ford and Lyft partner on self-driving cars

Ford has partnered with ride-sharing company Lyft to help accelerate the rollout of a fully self-driving taxi service.

Jaguar I-Pace concept, 2016 Los Angeles auto show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has already accumulated 25,000 orders: CEO

In the rarified but still high-volume world of global luxury auto brands, Jaguar is still a tiny player. The British brand sold fewer than 150,000 cars globally last year, one-third of the number of Land Rover and Range Rover SUVs from its sister brands within Jaguar Land Rover.

Volkswagen to show flagship all-electric ID sedan in Geneva: Phaeton successor?

The long, strange, sad saga of the now-defunct Volkswagen Phaeton will likely go down as an asterisk in VW's long history.

California mulls ban on new cars with engines, joining China in climate action

With China mulling an eventual ban on sales of cars with gasoline or diesel engines, the world's largest car market made it clear earlier this month that it intends to force a conversion to zero-emission vehicles.