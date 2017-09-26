2018 Toyota Camry aces IIHS tests, awarded Top Safety Pick+

2018 Toyota Camry LE
September 26, 2017

The redesigned 2018 Toyota Camry is a Top Safety Pick+ award winner this year, the independent insurance industry-funded agency announced Tuesday.

The 2018 Camry improved on the outgoing model’s rating last year with better headlight and better forward-crash prevention technology, although the 2017 Toyota Camry was a Top Safety Pick+ by the agency too.  

The 2018 Camry scored top “Good” ratings on all of its crash tests, a top “Superior” score on its front crash prevention system that’s standard across all models, and a very rare “Good” score on its headlight performance.

That headlight performance is limited to the Hybrid XLE trim level with optional adaptive headlights, however. It’s highly likely that those top-dollar models won’t be the bulk of Camrys sold. The rest of the Camry lineup earned an “Acceptable” rating for their headlight performance and means that every Camry sold qualifies for the Top Safety Pick+ award, which is a relative rarity among new cars.

Federal testers haven’t yet put the 2018 Toyota Camry through their separate battery of tests.

The IIHS independently tests cars that it purchases from dealers, however automakers can speed up those results by reimbursing the agency for the costs of the car and for the tests.

The Toyota Camry has received a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS every year since 2012.

