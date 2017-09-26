2018 Kia Stinger sport sedan will cost $32,795 to start; V-6 starts at $40K

When it goes on sale in December, the 2018 Kia Stinger will cost $32,795 to start, including destination, the automaker announced Tuesday. That's for a base model powered by a turbo-4 that makes 255 horsepower.

Models equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 making 365 hp will start at $39,895, again including destination. Rear-drive is standard on all models and all-wheel drive is available for $2,200.

Kia said a fully loaded, all-wheel-drive Kia Stinger will cost around $51,000, but added that full pricing details will arrive next month.

The Kia Stinger will be offered in base, Premium, GT, GT1, and GT2 trim levels with escalating features. Base and Premium versions will be powered by the turbo-4, while the GT versions are V-6-only affairs. GT models will be equipped with the automaker's first electronically adjustable suspension system, partly developed by former BMW M division chief engineer Albert Biermann at Kia's engineering center in Germany.

According to Kia, the V-6-powered Stinger will be able to reach 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, en route to a top speed of 167 mph.

Base versions of the Stinger will have 18-inch wheels, a six-speaker audio system, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. Top-trim versions will sport 19-inch wheels wrapped in performance rubber, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and a 15-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system that includes subwoofers underneath the front seats.

Entry pricing for the Stinger undercuts rivals that include the BMW 3-Series and Cadillac ATS by roughly $3,000.