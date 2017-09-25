VW diesels, Subaru's sporty concept, Tesla Model 3 interior details: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Greenpeace boards ship to keep VW diesels out of UK

Last week, dozens of members of environmental activist group Greenpeace descended on a port in Kent, England, intent on preventing Volkswagen from importing more than 1,000 diesel-fueled vehicles into the UK.

2018 GMC Terrain Review

Compact crossover SUVs aren’t inherently macho, but don’t tell the 2018 GMC Terrain that.

London denies Uber’s license due to “public safety and security implications”

If you're in London, the next Uber you hail may be the last to whisk you past the Tower, the Bridge, and Westminster Abbey.

Teaser for Subaru Viziv Performance Concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Subaru teases sporty sedan concept for 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Subaru will make its presence felt at next month’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show with the unveiling of two sport-themed world premieres.

Report: Land Rover to target Mercedes-Benz S-Class with ‘Road Rover’

Land Rover is poised to offer a road-biased luxobarge to rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class by the end of the decade.

Is it a bad idea to engine brake with a manual transmission?

In a car with a manual gearbox, you can use that stick to your advantage in more ways than the simple act of shifting gears. If you want to slow down, instead of relying on just the brakes, you can pop your gear lever into a lower gear and use resistance from the engine to slow you down. This is called engine braking, and some might think it's harmful to your vehicle. Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained is here to tell you why that's not true.

Frame from delivery video for Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Tesla Model 3 interior details, features emerge from pair of videos

While the 2017 Tesla Model 3 electric car is now being delivered in small numbers to company friends and employees, not all the specifications, features, and details for the electric car are available.

What will happen to U.S. fuel-economy rules through 2025? Poll results

With the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president last November, it became clear that the regulatory environment for businesses would change once he took office.

RWD Tesla Model S 75 gone after September 24, as electric-car range continues to change

This year has seen a dizzying profusion of changes to the features, options, and available versions of the Tesla Model S luxury electric car, now in its sixth model year.