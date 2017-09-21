Feds, IIHS score new 2018 Honda Odyssey with top safety marks

The redesigned 2018 Honda Odyssey earned top marks for crash and advanced safety from federal and independent safety officials, the automaker announced Thursday.

The minivan earned a top five-star overall federal safety score, including five stars for front- and side-impact crash safety with a four-star score for rollover protection. The IIHS called the van a Top Safety Pick+ for 2018, its highest award.

Independent testers at the insurance-industry funded IIHS gave the minivan top "Good" scores in every crash test, including the notoriously difficult small overlap test, which simulates a forward collision at 40 mph with a small stationary object such as a tree or light pole that focuses the impact on a small area in front of the driver.

MORE: Read our full review of the 2018 Honda Odyssey

The IIHS rated the 2018 Honda Odyssey's forward collision prevention system, which the automaker calls "Honda Sensing" as "Superior" at avoiding collisions 25 mph or slower. Honda makes the forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking system standard on all EX-trimmed vans and higher.

The lone blemish in the IIHS's report card was "Poor" and "Marginal" ratings for the Odyssey's headlights, which are equipped on LX, EX, and EX-L trims. The Top Safety Pick+ award applies to Touring and Elite trimmed minivans that wear LED reflectors up front.

DON'T MISS: 2018 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Chrysler Pacifica: Compare Cars

The Honda Odyssey was a Top Safety Pick for the IIHS in 2011-2016 before missing out on the award last year because it lacked automatic emergency braking.