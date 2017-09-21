Self-driving car tech, Hellcat Durango, Porsche Mission E: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Intel, Waymo team up to design self-driving car computers

Google spinoff-slash-self-driving technology firm Waymo is partnering with Intel to develop new computing platforms. The companies announced the partnership this week, and revealed that Intel technologies have featured in Waymo’s self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans and their predecessors since 2009.

2017 Mazda 6 gains more standard safety tech

According to dealer spec sheets obtained by Cars Direct, the 2017 Mazda 6 will gain a few important standard safety features in the middle of its production run.

Before it even opens, Volvo nearly doubles investment in US plant

Before its new South Carolina plant slated to open next year even builds its first car, Swedish automaker Volvo is expanding its plans for the factory.

From Motor Authority Someone built a Durango Hellcat because Dodge won't

You know what didn’t exist until now? A Dodge Durango Hellcat. Add some motivation and mechanical knowledge—a lot of elbow grease—and let's make tire-shredding history.

V-8-powered Kia Stinger in the works?

Kia impressed, and likely shocked, many when it unveiled the Stinger, a rear-wheel-drive sport sedan that boasts specs not normally associated with the Korean brand. The shock factor arises from the fact that Kia went with a sport sedan at all when automakers are cashing in on the crossover craze. If that's not enough, Kia may be preparing to double down on the surprises, as a more-powerful, V-8 Stinger may be in the works.

Brabus has created 888-horsepower rockets

Brabus takes the insane products built by Mercedes-AMG and turns them into mental, ballistic vehicles. Two of the latest high-horsepower playthings wear the name "900" on the badging, which should be a hint.

Porsche Mission E electric sport sedan: 200-mile recharge in 15 minutes

While there have been lots of concept cars and production announcements, the first serious German competitor to the Tesla Model S and Model X won't arrive for at least another year.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf has three types of cruise control: how they differ

When the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car arrives at dealerships early next year, it will offer fresh styling inside and out, more power, a 150-mile range, and an array of standard or optional active-safety features.

Rare-earth metals in magnets for electric-car motors: what you need to know

It's not surprising that the powertrains of electric cars differ quite a bit from traditional internal-combustion engines.