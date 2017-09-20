494,000 diesel-fueled Ram Heavy Duty pickups recalled over faulty water pump

Nearly half a million 2013-2017 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks are subject to a new recall designed to correct a faulty water pump bearing, the automaker's parent company said on Tuesday.

The recall covers 494,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, as well as 3500, 4500, and 5500 chassis cab configurations, built with a 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine. The trucks were built with a water pump bearing that the automaker says could overheat, which could in turn cause a fire in their engine bays. Ram says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with the issue, although it did confirm that it has received reports of fires isolated to the water pump area in some trucks.

The truck manufacturer says that a warning light will illuminate on the trucks' instrument clusters if the water pump malfunctions.

"Customers are urged to consult their dealers whenever they observe warning lights," the automaker said in a release.

Of the Rams recalled, a little under 10 percent were sold new in Canada. Ram parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it will begin notifying owners soon when a new part becomes available at its dealerships. The recall repair will be performed for free at dealerships.

FCA's Recall Information Center can be reached at 1-800-853-1403 for more details.