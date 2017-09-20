Leasing deals, Mitsubishi Evo returns, Electric cars in China: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Study: Cheap cars don't always make great lease deals

If you’re looking for a great lease deal on a new car, you might want to avoid the bottom tier of the market. That’s CarsDirect's conclusion after analyzing over 560 leases to see which ones stood out as supremely bad deals.

Crossover cross-up: 2018 Infiniti QX50 skipped; QX60 Hybrid shelved

Infiniti won't offer an updated QX50 crossover this year and quietly axed its slow-selling hybrid QX60, the automaker confirmed Tuesday.

GM looking to let public test its self-driving cars

GM’s Cruise Automation plans on letting members of the general public test its self-driving cars, pending regulatory approval. Cruise Anywhere is its ride-hailing service, which is currently limited to GM employees in the San Francisco area.

Teaser for Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority A Mitsubishi Evo concept is coming, and it's an electric SUV

After multiple generations, Mitsubishi put its rally-bred Lancer Evolution out to pasture last year.

Cadillac's new ‘Beast’ presidential limousine for Donald Trump spied testing

A new president was inaugurated this year, and soon he’ll have a new set of wheels to cruise around in.

Ken Block’s "Climbkhana: Pikes Peak" locked in for Sept. 25

Ken Block is almost ready to reveal his next Internet-shattering drift video: “Climbkhana: Pikes Peak.”

BYD Qin EV300 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

China wants all electric cars: will it work? Reasons and reactions

It was quaint and adorable when Norway did it, saying it would end sales of cars with internal-combustion engines by 2025.

How did Proterra get an electric bus to cover 1,100 miles on a charge? A bigger battery, of course

The laws of physics tend to be immutable, at least until you get into esoteric disciplines like quantum science.

2017 VW e-Golf lease can cost more than longer-range Chevy Bolt EV

Model years can be confusing: the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf electric car just went on sale this month, at a time when some other makers have already rolled out 2018 models.