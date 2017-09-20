Crossover cross-up: 2018 Infiniti QX50 skipped; QX60 Hybrid shelved

Infiniti won't offer an updated QX50 crossover this year and quietly axed its slow-selling hybrid QX60, the automaker confirmed Tuesday.

A redesign for the QX50 is expected next year, and according to an Infiniti spokeswoman, should look similar to the QX50 Concept unveiled at the Detroit auto show this year. The 2019 Infiniti QX50 should go on sale early next year.

Infiniti QX50 concept, 2017 Detroit auto show

That should bode well for consumers in the long run, however. The thinly disguised "concept car" at the North American International Auto Show appeared close to production and is likely to sport a new engine technology that could instantly change engine compression ratios for better performance or fuel economy. It's also highly likely that the new QX50 will sport a version of parent-company Nissan's self-driving technology, dubbed ProPilot Assist. In other applications including the new Nissan Leaf, the technology helps drive the car in low-speed traffic jams or on long interstate commutes.

The automaker also killed its slow-selling QX60 Hybrid model that featured a supercharged 2.5-liter inline-4 mated to a 15-kwh electric motor. The 2017 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid was available by order-only, so its eventual demise was largely expected.

"Because we introduced the 2017 QX60 with a new engine that offers increased horsepower with minimal effect on fuel economy, the demand for the hybrid model has significantly decreased," Infiniti spokeswoman Paige Presley said in a statement Tuesday.

That leaves a lone hybrid in Infiniti's lineup for 2018, the Q70 Hybrid sedan.