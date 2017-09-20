2017 Mazda 6 gains more standard safety tech

According to dealer spec sheets obtained by Cars Direct, the 2017 Mazda 6 will gain a few important standard safety features in the middle of its production run.

The changes amount to different option combinations, rather than entirely new features, and are likely intended to make Mazda’s mid-sized sedan a more enticing value proposition in a competitive segment that includes a revamped Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Hyundai Sonata.

The Mazda6 Sport—the base trim in Mazda parlance—will now come standard with blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alerts that before were only available on higher trims. Similarly, navigation and heated seats now trickle down from the top-of-the-line Grand Touring to the mid-levelTouring trim.

According to the report, the added standard and lower-end availability of the features doesn’t come with a corresponding hike in pricing, meaning the base price of $22,820 (including destination) remains intact.

The changes are in addition to an automatic emergency braking system that functions up to 19 mph and is optional plus a full-speed automatic emergency braking system that's standard on the top-tier Grand Touring model. The latter enables the Mazda6 to claim an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating, which uses automated driver aids as a barrier to entry.

The Grand Touring trim starts at $31,570, though the price can climb as high as $34,370 after options.