GM's self-driving car test, Dodge Challenger and Charger makeover, VW's next Golf: What’s New @ The Car Connection

GM looking to let public test its self-driving cars

GM’s Cruise Automation plans on letting members of the general public test its self-driving cars, pending regulatory approval. Cruise Anywhere is its ride-hailing service, which is currently limited to GM employees in the San Francisco area.

2018 Ford Escape Review

The 2018 Ford Escape does its best to deny its company’s sterling truck credentials. It’s a crossover SUV in mission, but the Escape wants to be driven like a sporty hatchback.

BMW: Keys to be replaced by smartphone apps

The car key is set to follow in the path of the window crank, carburetor, and mother-in-law seat on the road to extinction. At least, that’s the word from BMW board member Ian Robertson, who told Reuters that the marque is considering using a smartphone app-based system to replace the traditional key.

It seems there’s been another major change in Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s planning, one that, if true, will undoubtedly cause further delays in the redesign of several key models.

2020 Audi SQ8 spy shots

Audi’s new Q8 is almost ready for its auto show debut.

You can now drive a vintage Defender at the Land Rover Experience

Early last year, its maker laid the Land Rover Defender to rest, but it certainly hasn't forgotten about the SUV. In fact, it still lets enthusiasts have a go behind the wheel of the iconic off-roader at its newly-launched Land Rover Experience.

Volkswagen ID electric car to launch in 2020 along with new VW Golf

Volkswagen has a critical year coming in 2020, when the German brand will launch two incredibly important vehicles nearly back-to-back.

Honda CR-V Hybrid displayed in Frankfurt; US likely next, but when?

Five months ago, Honda showed a hybrid version of its CR-V compact crossover utility vehicle at the Shanghai auto show.

California plans for its post-fossil-fuel future in electricity, cars

For 50 years, the state of California has led the United States when it comes to renewable energy and electric cars.