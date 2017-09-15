Semifinalists for North American Car and Truck of the Year awards announced

Jurors for the 2017 North American Car and Truck of the Year announced Friday semifinalists for the coveted annual awards. Finalists for the awards will be announced at the Los Angeles auto show in November and winners are crowned at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.
In all, 29 cars, trucks, and utility vehicles made the list. To qualify for the award, the nominees must be new or significantly updated vehicles on sale to the public.
One notable omission from the list is the Tesla Model 3, which was pulled from contention by the automaker.
Last year, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, 2017 Honda Ridgeline, and 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan were crowned as winners in the car, truck, and utility vehicle competitions, respectively.
Internet Brands Automotive has four jurors on the 60-member panel, including Editorial Director Marty Padgett, Green Car Reports Senior Editor John Voelcker, Motor Authority Senior Editor Kirk Bell, and New Car Test Drive Senior Editor Mitch McCullough.
The list of semifinalists, in alphabetical order:
Car
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
2018 Audi A5 Sportback
2017 BMW 5-series
2018 Honda Accord
2017 Hyundai Ioniq
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Stinger
2018 Lexus LC500
2017 Porsche Panamera
2018 Subaru Impreza
2018 Toyota Camry
Utility
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
2018 Audi Q5/S5
2018 BMW X3
2018 Buick Enclave
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
2018 Honda Odyssey
2017 Jeep Compass
2017 Kia Niro
2018 Land Rover Discovery
2017 Mazda CX-5
2018 Subaru Crosstrek
2018 VW Atlas
2018 VW Tiguan
2018 Volvo XC60
Truck
2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
2018 Ford Expedition
2018 Lincoln Navigator
Email This Page