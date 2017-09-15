Semifinalists for North American Car and Truck of the Year awards announced

Jurors for the 2017 North American Car and Truck of the Year announced Friday semifinalists for the coveted annual awards. Finalists for the awards will be announced at the Los Angeles auto show in November and winners are crowned at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.

In all, 29 cars, trucks, and utility vehicles made the list. To qualify for the award, the nominees must be new or significantly updated vehicles on sale to the public.

One notable omission from the list is the Tesla Model 3, which was pulled from contention by the automaker.

Last year, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, 2017 Honda Ridgeline, and 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan were crowned as winners in the car, truck, and utility vehicle competitions, respectively.

Internet Brands Automotive has four jurors on the 60-member panel, including Editorial Director Marty Padgett, Green Car Reports Senior Editor John Voelcker, Motor Authority Senior Editor Kirk Bell, and New Car Test Drive Senior Editor Mitch McCullough.

The list of semifinalists, in alphabetical order:

Car

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2017 BMW 5-series

2018 Honda Accord

2017 Hyundai Ioniq

2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Lexus LC500

2017 Porsche Panamera

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Toyota Camry

Utility

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Audi Q5/S5

2018 BMW X3

2018 Buick Enclave

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Honda Odyssey

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Kia Niro

2018 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Mazda CX-5

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

2018 VW Atlas

2018 VW Tiguan

2018 Volvo XC60

Truck

2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

2018 Ford Expedition

2018 Lincoln Navigator