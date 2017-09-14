2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure brings hints of outdoorsiness for $28,695

2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure, 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Aaron Miller Aaron Miller Reporter
September 14, 2017

Toyota’s newest RAV4 variant, named Adventure, is set to start at $28,695, according to a report citing order guides. RAV4 Adventure slots between the XLE and SE, and is designed with active lifestyles in mind with a slightly raised suspension and a beefier look.

What's missing is any real boost in four-wheeling capability, meaning there's no off-road traction control mode and butch tires aren't part of the package.

That price includes a mandatory $995 destination charge.

2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure, 2017 Chicago Auto Show

2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure, 2017 Chicago Auto Show

When it hits dealerships later this month, it will be available as both front-wheel or all-wheel-drive, with an automatic limited slip differential or dynamic torque control, respectively. Standard on the Adventure trim is a higher (6.5-inch total) ground clearance, as well as a towing package that includes improved cooling for the engine and transmission. Towing capacity is 2,900 lbs for the front-drive, and 3,500 lbs for the all-wheel drive RAV4 Adventure.

The RAV4 Adventure is not available with a hybrid powertrain.

The 2018 RAV4 Adventure also includes unique carbon fiber-look interior trim panels, a cargo area power outlet, larger fender flares, unique black 18-inch wheels, and black headlight and foglamp surrounds.

Five exterior paint options are on offer: Black, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Super White, and Ruby Flare Pearl. Unique “Adventure” badging completes the look.

Also available on the Adventure trim is the new-for-2018 Cold Weather Package, which includes heated and power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a wiper de-icer.

