2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure brings hints of outdoorsiness for $28,695

Toyota’s newest RAV4 variant, named Adventure, is set to start at $28,695, according to a report citing order guides. RAV4 Adventure slots between the XLE and SE, and is designed with active lifestyles in mind with a slightly raised suspension and a beefier look.

What's missing is any real boost in four-wheeling capability, meaning there's no off-road traction control mode and butch tires aren't part of the package.

That price includes a mandatory $995 destination charge.

2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure, 2017 Chicago Auto Show Enlarge Photo

When it hits dealerships later this month, it will be available as both front-wheel or all-wheel-drive, with an automatic limited slip differential or dynamic torque control, respectively. Standard on the Adventure trim is a higher (6.5-inch total) ground clearance, as well as a towing package that includes improved cooling for the engine and transmission. Towing capacity is 2,900 lbs for the front-drive, and 3,500 lbs for the all-wheel drive RAV4 Adventure.

The RAV4 Adventure is not available with a hybrid powertrain.

The 2018 RAV4 Adventure also includes unique carbon fiber-look interior trim panels, a cargo area power outlet, larger fender flares, unique black 18-inch wheels, and black headlight and foglamp surrounds.

Five exterior paint options are on offer: Black, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Super White, and Ruby Flare Pearl. Unique “Adventure” badging completes the look.

Also available on the Adventure trim is the new-for-2018 Cold Weather Package, which includes heated and power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a wiper de-icer.