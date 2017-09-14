Lincoln, Volkswagen the latest to join the electrification party

2017 Lincoln Continental
September 14, 2017

Like Volvo, Jaguar, and to a certain extent BMW and even Uber and others before it, Lincoln is electrifying its lineup, according to Reuters. As is Volkswagen.

Far from meaning Lincoln is going fully-electric, the company’s plan is to produce an electrified—hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or pure electric—version of each of its vehicles by 2022.

For its part, Volkswagen pledged to include at least one electrified option on every single one of its vehicles, across all VW-owned brands, by 2030. That includes VW, obviously, but also Audi, Porsche, Bentley, and even Lamborghini. By the time it comes to fruition, Volkswagen will produce over 300 electrified models.

At least in part, decisions are a response to Chinese proposals aimed at drastically increasing the percentage of so-called New Energy Vehicles (NEV), which the Chinese government defines as plug-in hybrid or electric vehicles. China is the world’s largest car market, and a major driver of electric vehicle development.

Under the plan, Lincoln will introduce plug-in hybrid versions of its vehicles as each one gets redesigned. Once confirmed, that means even the hefty Navigator will receive hybrid power.

The electrification of Lincoln is part of a $4.5 billion plan announced earlier by Ford, in which no fewer than 18 vehicles are slated to receive some level of hybrid power.

Volkswagen is seizing electrification as a means of regaining the trust of buyers looking for a green vehicle, after its so-called “clean diesels” turned out to be not-so-clean.

