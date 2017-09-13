BMW 6-Series, Crosstrek vs Cherokee, Mercedes-AMG hypercar: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo
Viknesh Vijayenthiran Viknesh Vijayenthiran Editor
September 13, 2017

2018 BMW 6-Series Review

The 2018 BMW 6-Series is the German automaker's luxury cruiser; it's more at home whittling away miles on an open stretch of freeway than on a race track and it's available as either a seductive two-door convertible, a shapely four-door called the Gran Coupe, and a wagon-esque Gran Turismo.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek vs. 2017 Jeep Renegade: Compare Cars

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek and 2017 Jeep Renegade are two popular compact crossovers with the same mission: fun in the sun. Both crossovers aim for younger buyers who could pitch a tent blindfolded. With one hand. In a rainstorm. In less than 5 minutes.

2018 Audi R8 Review

Audi didn’t quite surprise the world when it first launched its R8 supercar almost a decade ago. Fans of the four-ring brand saw it coming in the R8 Prototype that raced at Le Mans back in 2000.

Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

5 things you need to know about the Mercedes-AMG Project One

The closest thing to a homologation special we're likely to see out of Formula 1, the Mercedes-AMG Project One is one very special car.

2019 Lexus RC F spy shots

Lexus engineers are currently testing a camouflaged RC F prototype at the Nürburgring. The changes to the car are subtle which suggests we might be looking at a prototype for a facelifted version.

Lamborghini Urus SUV to debut December 4

Whether you’re a fan or not, you had better get used to seeing a Lamborghini SUV in your neck of the woods as the vehicle is coming soon.

Honda Urban EV Concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Honda Urban EV Concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

Honda Urban EV Concept to go on sale in 2019, but not for North America

If there were a favorite car among journalists and car fans at this week's Frankfurt motor show, it may have been a small, all-electric hatchback city car.

Do Frankfurt's electric cars cover German desperation over diesel decline?

This year's Frankfurt motor show was big, busy, and full of new concepts and production cars spanning the gamut from small electric cars to exotic supercars with prices in the millions.

Who's going all-electrified? Volvo, then Jaguar Land Rover, now Lincoln: report

As the auto industry intensifies its embrace of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, announcements of "all-electrified" product lines continue to roll in.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Car2Go car-share planning for a self-driving future Car2Go car-share planning for a self-driving future
Honda CR-V Hybrid prototype goes green(er) Honda CR-V Hybrid prototype goes green(er)
2018 Volvo XC60 T8 first drive review: The accidental performance crossover 2018 Volvo XC60 T8 first drive review: The accidental performance crossover
Jaguar and Land Rover to electrify all new vehicles by 2020 Jaguar and Land Rover to electrify all new vehicles by 2020
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 