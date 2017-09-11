Fiat 500X, Uber eco plans, Bugatti Chiron world record: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Fiat 500X dressed up with new Urbana Edition appearance package

In an effort give potential buyers a fresh option on the 500X crossover, Fiat just released a new appearance package that it’s calling the Urbana Edition. As such packages go, this one’s fairly comprehensive.

Uber to ban diesels, require electrified vehicles in London by 2025

Uber is taking its own initiative in the global push toward electrified vehicles. Fresh off the heels of Jaguar Land Rover’s proclamation that each new car it introduces will be electrified—either hybrid or purely electric—by 2020, the rideshare giant announced that every one of its 40,000 drivers in the London area must use a hybrid or electric car by 2020.

BMW plans to produce a dozen different electric cars by 2025

By the middle of next decade, BMW, along with its MINI and Rolls-Royce subsidiaries, will produce 12 fully-electric, battery-powered vehicles. An additional 13 will be offered with hybrid versions of their drivetrains.

Juan Pablo Montoya drives a Bugatti Chiron from 0-248-0 mph in 41.96 seconds

From Motor Authority Bugatti Chiron makes 0-248-0 MPH dash in record 41.96 seconds

We always knew the Bugatti Chiron was going to be faster than the Veyron, though we’re only just coming to realize how much faster it is—and the gap is mindboggling.

Les Edgar on new TVR Griffith, Le Mans: "You go to win, and we will do that."

We caught up with TVR CEO Les Edgar at the 2017 Goodwood Revival to talk about the new TVR Griffith, America, and Le Mans.

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta built for charity fetches $10M

Ferrari has decided to build one more LaFerrari Aperta than planned, though this isn't just a money grab. Quite the opposite actually.

2018 Lexus NX

From Green Car Reports 2018 Lexus NX Hybrid gets more safety equipment at lower price

Drivers shopping the luxury crossover market have a new proposition to consider, and it comes with hybrid power.

Honda CR-V Hybrid appears in Frankfurt; US likely next, but when?

Five months ago, Honda showed a hybrid version of its CR-V compact crossover utility vehicle at the Shanghai auto show. Now, a European version of the Honda CR-V Hybrid is being shown at this week's Frankfurt auto show.

China developing timetable to end sales, production of gasoline cars

The auto industry has now grudgingly accepted that battery-electric cars will make up some portion of the world's new vehicles in years to come. But a milestone in that trend may have come today, in news from China.