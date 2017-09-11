Fiat 500X dressed up with new Urbana Edition appearance package

In an effort give potential buyers a fresh option on the 500X crossover, Fiat just released a new appearance package that it’s calling the Urbana Edition. As such packages go, this one’s fairly comprehensive.

The 500X Urbana Edition uses the mid-level Trekking trim as its starting point, rather than the more tech-oriented Lounge trim. From there, it features a liberal dose of black and copper accents both inside and out to set it apart from the rest of the 500X lineup.

Miron—a mostly black paint whose name, in Fiat-speak, is short for Metallic Iron—finds its way onto the 500X’s mirror caps, door handles, taillight surrounds, liftgate bezel, front and rear trim, and the sill moldings, while the wheels are painted in subtle a two-tone Miron and black combination. Copper paint adorns the wheels’ center caps, and is the color of choice for a 500X logo adorning the side sills.

Inside, the Urbana Edition gets unique seats with a black chevron-patterned fabric and more 500X logos, embroidered in copper. The copper logo appears again on the black textured instrument panel, while the radio and vent bezels get more Miron treatment.

When it arrives in dealerships this fall, selecting the $845 Urbana Edition package won’t prevent customers from ordering other options and packages. The package can be specified in four colors: Grigio Graphite, Blue Sky Metallic, Bianco Gelato, and Nero Cinema.