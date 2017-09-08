Electrified vehicles, BMW X7, Mazda's spark-less engines: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Jaguar and Land Rover to electrify all new vehicles by 2020

British automaker Jaguar Land Rover says that every vehicle they introduce by the year 2020 will be either hybrid or fully electric. More specifically, the manufacturer stated that each new vehicle will feature an electrified powertrain.

BMW plans to produce a dozen different electric cars by 2025

By the middle of next decade, BMW, along with its MINI and Rolls-Royce subsidiaries, will produce 12 fully-electric, battery-powered vehicles. An additional 13 will be offered with hybrid versions of their drivetrains.

2018 Chevrolet Colorado Review

The 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is an appealing mid-size pickup truck designed to serve every need: right-size work truck, fuel miser, luxurious daily driver, and even baja bruiser.

BMW X7 iPerformance concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show

From Motor Authority BMW X7 concept previews new full-size, 3-row SUV

BMW’s a bit late to the full-size SUV party, but as they say, “better late than never.”

Audi bringing 2 self-driving concepts to 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Audi will use next week’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show to highlight its roadmap for self-driving car technology.

2019 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots

Aston Martin is just putting the final touches on its redesigned Vantage, and the next model in the automaker’s ambitious Second Century plan is a redesigned Vanquish.

Mazda 2.0-liter SkyActiv-X engine with spark-controlled compression ignition (SPCCI)

From Green Car Reports Mazda's SkyActiv-X: diesel fuel economy from gasoline engine

The internal combustion engine, now more than 200 years old, will be with us for a long time to come yet.

Uber to go all electric or hybrid in London by 2020, ban diesels, add clean-air fee to rides

Uber has announced it will require its 40,000 drivers in London to switch to hybrid or fully electric cars, and ban diesel vehicles from its fleet, by the end of 2019.

Latest image shows shape of Mercedes EQ A compact electric car for Frankfurt show

German luxury maker Mercedes-Benz has released another teaser photo of the electric-car concept it will reveal next week at the Frankfurt auto show.