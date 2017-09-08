BMW plans to produce a dozen different electric cars by 2025

By the middle of next decade, BMW, along with its MINI and Rolls-Royce subsidiaries, will produce 12 fully-electric, battery-powered vehicles. An additional 13 will be offered with hybrid versions of their drivetrains.

That’s the promise from two of BMW’s board members, made in a statement ahead of the Frankfurt Auto Show.

BMW will sell over 100,000 electrified vehicles (hybrid or full electric) in 2017 alone thanks not just to the i3 electric car but also hybrid options on the 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, and X5.

Still, the company is in the early phases of rolling out a more efficient lineup. A fully-electric MINI hits dealerships in 2019, and the following year, an electric X3 will follow suit. In addition, a four door EV will join the BMW i lineup, slotting in-between the mid-$30,000 i3 and the i8 hybrid supercar.

By 2020, BMW will offer “all types of drivetrains” in every vehicle class, meaning buyers will have a choice of electric, hybrid, or a gasoline or diesel engine. The following year, they will introduce their next-generation electric drivetrain, which is engineered to be able to work with vehicles BMW introduces between now and then.

Range on the new generation of electrics will top 430 miles, and BMW’s next generation of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will be able to drive for over 60 miles without needing to rely on the internal combustion engine.

To help support the electrification push, BMW is investing heavily in its BMW i division, pouring over $240,000,000 in a battery technology research center, in addition to preparing all of its production facilities for an electric future.