Honda CR-V Hybrid, Mazda's spark-less engines, Kia Niro in UK: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Honda CR-V Hybrid prototype goes green(er)

Honda's popular CR-V is about to get a little greener, and we're not talking about its paint. A Honda CR-V Hybrid prototype will bow next week in Germany at the Frankfurt auto show and it may be headed to American dealers.

IIHS: Mid-size pickups crash well enough, lack advanced safety tech

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its small-overlap crash test data for mid-size pickups on Wednesday, with mostly positive results for the 2017 Toyota Tacoma, 2017 Chevrolet Colorado, and 2017 GMC Canyon. The 2017 Nissan Frontier—set to embark on its 12th year since its last major refresh—trailed its competition.

Fiat Chrysler says nobody's trying to buy its brands

Despite consistent rumors swirling around a potential sale of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Italian-American automaker says that it doesn’t have any offers to consider at the moment. That’s the official word from CEO Sergio Marchionne, who spoke to the media while attending the Formula One Italian Grand Prix last weekend.

From Motor Authority 2020 Mazda 3 prototype first drive: can spark-less engines ignite our passions?

In late August, exactly six next-generation 2020 Mazda 3 hatchbacks existed anywhere in the world. Each was a hand-built prototype, riding on a next-generation chassis and powered by a radical new 2.0-liter engine. We'll take two.

BMW X7 concept leaked

BMW is working on a full-size SUV to be called the X7. Prototypes have been out testing for months.

A Nissan Leaf Nismo might be coming, eventually

If there is one automaker that has embraced electric performance cars, it's Tesla. Not only has the Silicon Valley automaker proved electric cars can look good, be luxurious, and work as daily drivers, it's also shown performance is a breeze with a proper battery pack, big motors, and the right software. When will other performance-oriented electric cars come? The key word is "eventually," for Nissan.

From Green Car Reports 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid goes on sale in UK

The Kia Niro Hybrid has been on sale in the United States since early 2017, but at its launch, the brand promised a plug-in hybrid version would arrive by the end of this year as well.

Plug-in electric car sales for Aug: Bolt EV leads Prime, Volt lower (updated)

The Chevrolet Bolt EV continued a steady sales rise last month as it solidified its position among the top three plug-in electric cars for which monthly U.S. sales are reported.

Which company's electric-car success will surprise us? Take our Twitter poll

Sometimes the competition among global automakers can seem like watching a professional sports league.