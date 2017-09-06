2018 Volvo XC60 T8 Plug-In driven, Lamborghini Aventador in traffic, 2018 Nissan Leaf quick spin: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Volvo XC60 T8 first drive review: The accidental performance crossover

With 400 horsepower on tap, you’d think that the 2018 Volvo XC60 T8 Plug-In Hybrid would be the right choice for carving your way through a winding canyon road.

Car2Go car-share planning for a self-driving future

On a warm May day nearly a decade ago, Christian Geiss had just a few minutes to convince his boss—the notoriously hard-to-please Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche—to get into the car rental business.

Volkswagen faces new round of Dieselgate lawsuits

Courts in Europe have so far spared Volkswagen from steep compensation payments to owners of vehicles implicated in the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, unlike in the United States. The carmaker is far from out of the proverbial woods, however, as a new wave of lawsuits will soon be filed, according to German consumer advocate myRight.

From Motor Authority 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S first drive review: the wrong car for a traffic jam

Anyone who has been to Monterey Car Week in general and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, specifically, know that the whole affair creates a special kind of congestion caused by automotive exotica of all sorts. You might see a string of Rolls-Royces, or vintage Ferraris, or Koenigseggs, or VW Microbuses, or any a mix of exotics and classics. It's confusing to be annoyed by not moving but thrilled by just about every car you see.

2018 Nissan Leaf: 150 miles of range for $30,875

Tesla has been stealing much of the limelight when it comes to electric cars, and for good reason, but Nissan and its Leaf shouldn’t be overlooked. The humble hatch is still one of the best-selling electric cars in the world with more than 283,000 examples sold since launch. Now there’s a redesigned model.

Toyota C-HR Hy-Power concept to bow at Frankfurt auto show

Toyota plans to occupy two ends of the SUV spectrum with its two global debuts at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

From Green Car Reports 2018 Nissan Leaf electric-car prototype driven: first impressions

When visiting an automaker's proving ground to drive cars still under development, security is extensive.

Mercedes-Benz teases EQ A compact electric concept before Frankfurt show

As German luxury maker Mercedes-Benz intensifies its efforts to launch more electric cars faster than first planned, another concept will break cover this month.

2018 Nissan Leaf debuts: 150 miles for $30,875, 200-plus miles in 2019

The spy shots, teaser photos, rumors, and feverish speculation can all be put behind us.