Uber to debut lounges in shopping centers across US

September 6, 2017

Ride-sharing app Uber is set to partner with one of the country’s largest retail shopping center operators to offer new services to patrons. As part of the new alliance, Los Angeles’ Century City will receive a sleek new “Uber Lounge,” while Westfield’s other 33 properties across the United States will get what Uber describes as "stations."

For Century City, the Uber Lounge is one of the final touches of a much anticipated billion dollar renovation. It’s intended as a way maximize the time shoppers spend on the premises. The lounge will be “ultra-modern” in design, with luxurious seating and various amenities on offer to customers as they wait for their Uber to arrive.

Convenience is at the heart of the Uber Lounge. Westfield is rolling the concept into its already existing hands-free experience. After a purchase, shoppers can continue going from store to store, and pick up their items inside the Uber Lounge when they are finished.

Customers will have access to complimentary beverages, charging stations, newspapers, and magazines. Concierge services, like restaurant bookings and event tickets, are also available, according to Business of Fashion.

As for the other centers across the country, between one and ten separate stations will be clearly marked as a meetup point for customers to wait for their ride. Each station will feature kiosks, where customers can talk to a customer service representative, or a brand ambassador that can help improve their experience.

-- by Aaron Miller

